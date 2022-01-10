PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $319.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

