PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

AAP opened at $238.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

