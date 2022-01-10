POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
