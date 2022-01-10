Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Pool worth $32,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 23.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $503.17 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

