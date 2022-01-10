Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €105.00 ($119.32) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAH3. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.22 ($112.75).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €90.20 ($102.50) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a one year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

