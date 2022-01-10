Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 18,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

