PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$18.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$10.14 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.