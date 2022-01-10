Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI to C$82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.70.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD opened at C$52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.94. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$24.67 and a 1 year high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.