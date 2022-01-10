Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.41 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

