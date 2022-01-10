Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEQP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.