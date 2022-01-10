Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 364,424 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

