Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $94.61 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $94,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $330.36 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

