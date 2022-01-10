Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $123,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in 3M by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

