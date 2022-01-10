Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $115,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 53.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,289,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after buying an additional 447,857 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 37.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.84 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

