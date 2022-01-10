Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 386,697 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $108,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 150.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $145,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 15.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OZK opened at $50.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

