Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,927 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Eversource Energy worth $139,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

