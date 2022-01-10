Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

