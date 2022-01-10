Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Shares of UNH opened at $458.60 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.75 and a 200-day moving average of $434.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

