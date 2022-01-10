Private Ocean LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 157.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

