Private Ocean LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,329,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

