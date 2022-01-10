Private Ocean LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.27 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

