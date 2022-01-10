Project Pai Hits Market Capitalization of $5.45 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $21,368.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00110746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,790,344,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,253,269 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

