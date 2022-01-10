ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $242.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.71 million and the highest is $262.37 million. ProPetro reported sales of $154.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $865.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $890.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,520. The firm has a market cap of $992.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

