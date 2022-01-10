ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 14th (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOLD opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter.

