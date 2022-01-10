PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $178.78 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

