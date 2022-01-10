PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 3.6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. 5,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,327,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

