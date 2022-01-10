Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $780.38 million, a P/E ratio of 194.33, a P/E/G ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

