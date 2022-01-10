Pyrk Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Pyrk has a market cap of $26,361.46 and approximately $705.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

