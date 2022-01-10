Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RGEN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $206.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.21. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

