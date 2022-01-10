Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

