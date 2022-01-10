Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Issued By Barrington Research

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDK Global in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CDK Global’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

CDK stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after buying an additional 4,118,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CDK Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDK Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,515,000 after purchasing an additional 531,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.