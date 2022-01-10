Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Increased by SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $145.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.02. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

