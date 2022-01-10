Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.70.

QTWO stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Q2 has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

