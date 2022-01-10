Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ICE opened at $133.25 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.