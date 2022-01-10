Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of APA opened at $29.67 on Monday. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of APA by 148.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.