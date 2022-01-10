Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

SBUX opened at $107.57 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

