Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Cut by Analyst

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

