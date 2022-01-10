QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 52,040 shares.The stock last traded at $60.59 and had previously closed at $59.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get QCR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $939.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QCR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.