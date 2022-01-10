Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

QRVO stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.61. 1,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,919. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

