qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

