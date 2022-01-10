qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,900 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after acquiring an additional 969,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after buying an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,654,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,801,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,626,000 after buying an additional 322,210 shares during the last quarter.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

DB stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

