qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $287,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.85 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

