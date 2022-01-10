qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New $217,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 411,759 shares of company stock valued at $117,771,047 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $228.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

