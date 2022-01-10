qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,466 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $227.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average of $221.73. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

