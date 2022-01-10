qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,740.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,908.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,789.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

