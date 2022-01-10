qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.30 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

