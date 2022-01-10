Qubitica Market Cap Tops $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00403802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008538 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.26 or 0.01295173 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

