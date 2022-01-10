R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.