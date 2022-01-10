RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $39.08

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.08, but opened at $36.68. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 608 shares traded.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $442,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.