Rational Advisors LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 0.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $88.81 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

